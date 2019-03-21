TRONCLASSIC (TRXC) Price Up 224.6% Over Last 7 Days

TRONCLASSIC (CURRENCY:TRXC) traded 912.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 21st. One TRONCLASSIC token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Token Store and BiteBTC. In the last week, TRONCLASSIC has traded up 224.6% against the dollar. TRONCLASSIC has a market capitalization of $3.70 million and approximately $359.00 worth of TRONCLASSIC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00007786 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.24 or 0.00372945 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002722 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00024720 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000561 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $67.77 or 0.01657956 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.40 or 0.00229884 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00001711 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00004866 BTC.

About TRONCLASSIC

TRONCLASSIC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 465,107,478,370 tokens. TRONCLASSIC’s official Twitter account is @TronClassic. TRONCLASSIC’s official website is www.tronclassic.xyz.

TRONCLASSIC Token Trading

TRONCLASSIC can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Token Store and BiteBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRONCLASSIC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRONCLASSIC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TRONCLASSIC using one of the exchanges listed above.

