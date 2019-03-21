Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (TKC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Turkcell is the leading provider of mobile communications services in Turkey. “

A number of other research firms have also commented on TKC. TheStreet raised Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 18th. VTB Capital lowered Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup lowered Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.25.

Shares of TKC stock opened at $5.91 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 0.66. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a one year low of $3.93 and a one year high of $9.80.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 12.65%. Research analysts expect that Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Navellier & Associates Inc lifted its stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 89.7% during the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 5,280 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Company Profile

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides mobile telecommunication services for consumer, corporate, and wholesale customers. The company operates in two segments, Turkcell Turkey and Turkcell International. It offers mobile communication and fixed voice services; and broadband services that consist of mobile broadband, fiber to the home/building, and ADSL.

