Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $38.61 Million Holdings in L3 Technologies Inc (LLL)

Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of L3 Technologies Inc (NYSE:LLL) by 228.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 222,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 154,600 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in L3 Technologies were worth $38,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of L3 Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $159,465,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3 Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,863,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of L3 Technologies by 131.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 466,986 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $99,286,000 after acquiring an additional 265,526 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of L3 Technologies by 255.6% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 298,975 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $51,920,000 after acquiring an additional 214,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of L3 Technologies by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 551,925 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $95,847,000 after acquiring an additional 193,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Get L3 Technologies alerts:

Shares of LLL traded up $0.56 on Thursday, reaching $207.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,784. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $16.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.28. L3 Technologies Inc has a 12-month low of $158.76 and a 12-month high of $223.73.

L3 Technologies (NYSE:LLL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. L3 Technologies had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that L3 Technologies Inc will post 11.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.85 dividend. This is an increase from L3 Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. L3 Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.63%.

LLL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of L3 Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price target on shares of L3 Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of L3 Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of L3 Technologies from $224.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of L3 Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.90.

In related news, insider Todd W. Gautier sold 7,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.69, for a total value of $1,529,922.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: “Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $38.61 Million Holdings in L3 Technologies Inc (LLL)” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/21/two-sigma-advisers-lp-has-38-61-million-holdings-in-l3-technologies-inc-lll.html.

L3 Technologies Profile

L3 Technologies, Inc provides aerospace systems, communication, electronic, and sensor systems used on military, homeland security, and commercial platforms in the United States and internationally. It offers simulation and training, night vision and image intensification equipment, and security and detection systems; and components, products, subsystems, and systems, as well as related services to military and commercial customers in various business areas, such as total training solutions, power and propulsion systems, aviation products, precision engagement systems, and security and detection systems.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3 Technologies Inc (NYSE:LLL).

Receive News & Ratings for L3 Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3 Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.