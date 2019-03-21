Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $41.34 Million Position in Coupa Software Inc (COUP)

Two Sigma Advisers LP reduced its holdings in Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 657,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 1.11% of Coupa Software worth $41,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COUP. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its stake in Coupa Software by 6.0% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 333,224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,358,000 after acquiring an additional 18,714 shares during the last quarter. Barton Investment Management acquired a new stake in Coupa Software during the fourth quarter worth about $996,000. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Coupa Software by 4.7% during the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 241,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,081,000 after acquiring an additional 10,803 shares during the last quarter. AXA increased its stake in Coupa Software by 132.1% during the third quarter. AXA now owns 78,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,171,000 after acquiring an additional 44,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Coupa Software by 11.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,610,782 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $364,712,000 after acquiring an additional 467,714 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coupa Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Coupa Software to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 target price (up previously from $83.00) on shares of Coupa Software in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Coupa Software from $84.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Coupa Software from $86.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.00.

In related news, insider Mark Riggs sold 929 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.72, for a total value of $88,923.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,856.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 5,865 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.08, for a total value of $328,909.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,434,600.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 321,631 shares of company stock valued at $27,560,968 in the last three months. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

COUP traded up $1.86 on Thursday, reaching $96.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,866,860. The company has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -143.53 and a beta of 1.87. Coupa Software Inc has a 1 year low of $43.89 and a 1 year high of $99.64.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The technology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $74.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.07 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 14.84% and a negative net margin of 21.33%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Coupa Software Inc will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Coupa Software Profile

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based spend management platform. The company's platform connects organization with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, and expense management modules that form its transactional engine and capture a company's spend; and offers supporting modules, including sourcing, spend analysis, contract management, supplier management, and inventory management.

