Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $45.49 Million Stake in HubSpot Inc (HUBS)

Two Sigma Advisers LP reduced its holdings in shares of HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 361,781 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,100 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $45,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of HubSpot by 164.5% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,900,059 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $286,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,611 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of HubSpot by 358.0% during the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 362,839 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,771,000 after purchasing an additional 283,609 shares in the last quarter. North Peak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HubSpot during the fourth quarter valued at about $15,397,000. Polar Capital LLP lifted its position in shares of HubSpot by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 309,191 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,875,000 after purchasing an additional 104,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in shares of HubSpot by 3.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,171,764 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $478,778,000 after purchasing an additional 95,762 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

Get HubSpot alerts:

In other news, General Counsel John P. Kelleher sold 389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.54, for a total value of $62,450.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel John P. Kelleher sold 972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.60, for a total transaction of $119,167.20. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 39,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,862,193.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,366 shares of company stock worth $6,694,802. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

HUBS stock traded up $5.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $173.75. The company had a trading volume of 5,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,708. The firm has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -169.37 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.01. HubSpot Inc has a 12 month low of $101.45 and a 12 month high of $180.00.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.54. The business had revenue of $144.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.48 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 12.44% and a negative return on equity of 17.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that HubSpot Inc will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HubSpot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price target (up from $145.00) on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of HubSpot from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of HubSpot from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. HubSpot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.31.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/21/two-sigma-advisers-lp-has-45-49-million-stake-in-hubspot-inc-hubs.html.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing and sales software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

Further Reading: Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS).

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.