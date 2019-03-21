Two Sigma Investments LP Grows Holdings in Dana Inc (DAN)

Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN) by 150.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,384,880 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 832,815 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.96% of Dana worth $18,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in Dana by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 25,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in Dana by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 187,564 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,556,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Dana by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,144 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Dana by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 11,313 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Dana by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 103,830 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Dana alerts:

DAN has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Dana in a report on Monday, December 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Dana in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Dana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Finally, Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Dana in a research note on Sunday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.60.

DAN traded up $0.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.06. 15,443 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,108,930. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.06, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.66. Dana Inc has a one year low of $12.65 and a one year high of $27.21.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 15th. The auto parts company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Dana had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Dana Inc will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Dana’s payout ratio is currently 13.47%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Two Sigma Investments LP Grows Holdings in Dana Inc (DAN)” was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright laws. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/21/two-sigma-investments-lp-grows-holdings-in-dana-inc-dan.html.

About Dana

Dana Incorporated provides drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Technologies, and Power Technologies.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Dana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.