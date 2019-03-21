Two Sigma Securities LLC Buys 11,081 Shares of Dover Corp (DOV)

Two Sigma Securities LLC grew its stake in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) by 213.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,081 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Dover in the fourth quarter valued at $5,967,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Dover by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 75,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,321,000 after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dover in the fourth quarter valued at $426,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dover by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 150,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,685,000 after acquiring an additional 13,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dover in the fourth quarter valued at $423,000. 85.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DOV shares. UBS Group upgraded Dover from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.35 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Dover from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Dover to $91.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.80.

NYSE DOV traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $92.18. 85,556 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 937,173. Dover Corp has a 12-month low of $65.83 and a 12-month high of $93.62. The company has a market capitalization of $13.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.14. Dover had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 7.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Dover Corp will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 27th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.63%.

In other Dover news, insider Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 7,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.23, for a total transaction of $641,608.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,908 shares in the company, valued at $1,138,872.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Carrie L. Anderson sold 9,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.95, for a total value of $831,044.10. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,454.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,200 shares of company stock worth $4,277,800 over the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual clamps, power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

