Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IPE) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF by 68.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. INR Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF by 471.5% in the third quarter. INR Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF in the third quarter valued at $161,000.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF alerts:

Shares of IPE traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $55.47. The stock had a trading volume of 2,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,796. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF has a 1 year low of $53.24 and a 1 year high of $55.79.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Two Sigma Securities LLC Invests $363,000 in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF (IPE)” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/21/two-sigma-securities-llc-invests-363000-in-spdr-bloomberg-barclays-tips-etf-ipe.html.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF Profile

SPDR Series Trust, formerly SPDR Barclays Tips ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance the Barclays United States Government Inflation-linked Bond Index (the Index). The Barclays United States Government Inflation-linked Bond Index includes publicly issued, United States Treasury inflation protected securities that have at least 1 year remaining to maturity on index rebalancing date, with an issue size equal to or in excess of $500 million.

Featured Story: What is a Derivative?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IPE).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.