Two Sigma Securities LLC Lowers Holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (COG)

Two Sigma Securities LLC lessened its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 65.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,273 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 32,299 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC’s holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in COG. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 687.9% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 824,900 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $18,437,000 after acquiring an additional 720,200 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 16,524.8% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 985,489 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $22,026,000 after buying an additional 991,489 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. raised its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 3,219 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Bolt Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,515,000. Institutional investors own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on COG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $32.00 price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 21st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.07.

NYSE:COG traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $26.53. The stock had a trading volume of 26,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,555,087. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a 12 month low of $20.94 and a 12 month high of $27.40.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $716.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.51 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 25.46% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The business’s revenue was up 78.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cabot Oil & Gas

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 172,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; and the Eagle Ford Shale with approximately 79,000 net acres in the oil window of the play located in Atascosa, Frio, and La Salle Counties, Texas.

