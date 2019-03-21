Two Sigma Securities LLC Purchases New Stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (PKW)

Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 7,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $331,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 215.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 10,869 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,130,000. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Shares of PKW stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $59.44. The company had a trading volume of 85,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,635. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 12 month low of $48.95 and a 12 month high of $62.36.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a $0.1312 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

