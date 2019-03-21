Tyvor Capital LLC Acquires New Stake in Gap Inc (GPS)

Tyvor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 325,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $8,372,000. GAP comprises about 4.4% of Tyvor Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of GAP by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,822,458 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $802,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433,737 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in shares of GAP by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 27,822,458 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $802,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433,737 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of GAP by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,921,908 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $410,149,000 after acquiring an additional 249,549 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of GAP by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,954,639 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $359,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of GAP by 456.0% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,883,253 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $285,132,000 after acquiring an additional 8,105,713 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPS traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $25.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,759,310. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.53. Gap Inc has a 1 year low of $24.25 and a 1 year high of $34.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The apparel retailer reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. GAP had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 6.05%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Gap Inc will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. GAP’s dividend payout ratio is 37.45%.

In related news, EVP Julie Gruber sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total transaction of $185,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sonia Syngal sold 11,764 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total value of $311,863.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 30.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Standpoint Research lowered GAP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered GAP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Barclays lowered GAP from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.25 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 11th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on GAP from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on GAP from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. GAP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.33.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, and Intermix brands. Its products include denim, tees, button-downs, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

