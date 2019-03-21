Tyvor Capital LLC Buys Shares of 100,000 US Foods Holding Corp (USFD)

Tyvor Capital LLC bought a new stake in US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,164,000. US Foods accounts for about 1.7% of Tyvor Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.
Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of USFD. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of US Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of US Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of US Foods by 635.1% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of US Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of US Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $123,000. 97.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of USFD traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $34.53. 9,773 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,526,855. US Foods Holding Corp has a 52 week low of $27.51 and a 52 week high of $40.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.
US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.04). US Foods had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 1.68%. The business had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that US Foods Holding Corp will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on USFD. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of US Foods in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. TheStreet raised shares of US Foods from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.80.
In other news, CFO Dirk J. Locascio sold 24,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.24, for a total transaction of $824,088.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,149,299.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Guberman sold 10,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total transaction of $384,498.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,460 shares of company stock worth $1,506,491 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.
US Foods Profile
US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. Its customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.
