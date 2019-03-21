UBS Group Reiterates €17.00 Price Target for Leoni (LEO)

UBS Group set a €17.00 ($19.77) price objective on Leoni (ETR:LEO) in a research note published on Monday morning, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on LEO. Independent Research set a €29.00 ($33.72) price objective on Leoni and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 19th. HSBC set a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective on Leoni and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €40.00 ($46.51) price objective on Leoni and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €27.00 ($31.40) price objective on Leoni and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €27.00 ($31.40) price objective on Leoni and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, December 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €24.54 ($28.53).

ETR:LEO opened at €18.05 ($20.99) on Monday. Leoni has a 12-month low of €18.91 ($21.98) and a 12-month high of €58.24 ($67.72). The company has a market cap of $589.68 million and a P/E ratio of 4.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.36.

About Leoni

LEONI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides products, solutions, and services for energy and data management in the automotive sector and other industries worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Wiring Systems, and Wire & Cable Solutions. The Wiring Systems division provides complete wiring systems and customized cable harnesses for the motor vehicle industry.

