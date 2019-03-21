UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (UMH) Insider Umh Properties, Inc. Purchases 19,365 Shares

UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH) insider Umh Properties, Inc. purchased 19,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.60 per share, with a total value of $243,999.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of UMH stock opened at $13.85 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $533.20 million, a P/E ratio of 18.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 4.16. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH has a 52-week low of $11.14 and a 52-week high of $16.69.

UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.83). The business had revenue of $34.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.35 million. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH had a negative net margin of 43.63% and a negative return on equity of 35.79%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 14th. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH’s payout ratio is 97.30%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UMH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.50 price objective on shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH in a report on Monday, March 11th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 380,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,503,000 after buying an additional 20,106 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 464,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,503,000 after buying an additional 21,274 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 133,187.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 523,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,203,000 after buying an additional 523,426 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,589 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $177,000. 56.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH Company Profile

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 115 manufactured home communities containing approximately 20,700 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

