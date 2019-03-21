UniFirst Corp (UNF) Shares Bought by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,182 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in UniFirst were worth $1,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in UniFirst in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in UniFirst in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in UniFirst by 95.8% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 836 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in UniFirst in the fourth quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, Ramsey Quantitative Systems acquired a new position in UniFirst in the fourth quarter worth approximately $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on UNF shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UniFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of UniFirst from $170.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 4th.

In other UniFirst news, major shareholder The Ronald D. Croatti Trust – 1 sold 5,584 shares of UniFirst stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.81, for a total transaction of $769,531.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Cynthia Croatti sold 1,625 shares of UniFirst stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.50, for a total transaction of $223,437.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $946,412.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,746 shares of company stock worth $3,048,120. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

UniFirst stock opened at $138.32 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 0.67. UniFirst Corp has a 1 year low of $132.38 and a 1 year high of $193.05.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 3rd. The textile maker reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.04). UniFirst had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 9.44%. The firm had revenue of $438.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that UniFirst Corp will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.1125 per share. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. UniFirst’s payout ratio is 6.04%.

UniFirst announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, January 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the textile maker to buy up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About UniFirst

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

