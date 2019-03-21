United Services Automobile Association Reduces Stake in The Ensign Group, Inc. (ENSG)

United Services Automobile Association lessened its position in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) by 23.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 132,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,005 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $5,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 2,216.1% during the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 493,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,130,000 after buying an additional 471,886 shares in the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. purchased a new position in shares of The Ensign Group during the fourth quarter valued at $18,147,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 5.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,612,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,664,000 after buying an additional 424,505 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in The Ensign Group by 5.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,592,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,060,000 after purchasing an additional 263,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in The Ensign Group by 5.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,592,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,060,000 after purchasing an additional 263,949 shares in the last quarter. 82.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 19,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.58, for a total transaction of $913,107.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 228,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,872,267.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 9,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.54, for a total value of $386,155.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 201,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,355,397.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ENSG traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $50.49. 7,969 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 327,080. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 28.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.98. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.80 and a 52 week high of $54.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $544.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.15 million. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 4.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Sunday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.0475 per share. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This is a boost from The Ensign Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is currently 10.61%.

A number of research analysts have commented on ENSG shares. BidaskClub upgraded The Ensign Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Ensign Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.71.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in three segments: Transitional and Skilled Services; Assisted and Independent Living Services; and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment offers a range of medical, nursing, rehabilitative, and pharmacy services, as well as routine services, such as daily dietary, social, and recreational services to Medicaid, private pay, managed care, and Medicare payors.

