United Services Automobile Association Sells 213,289 Shares of Vishay Intertechnology (VSH)

United Services Automobile Association reduced its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) by 45.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 257,422 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 213,289 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association owned about 0.18% of Vishay Intertechnology worth $4,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 1,701.0% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 939,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 887,599 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the 3rd quarter worth $229,000. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VSH stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $20.02. 12,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,137,104. Vishay Intertechnology has a 12-month low of $16.63 and a 12-month high of $26.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.43.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $775.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $761.79 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 22.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vishay Intertechnology will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.04%.

In other news, Director Frank Dieter Maier sold 6,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total value of $139,656.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 74,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,618,178.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gerald Paul sold 66,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.77, for a total transaction of $1,436,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 220,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,807,338.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 157,782 shares of company stock valued at $3,444,175. 8.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on VSH. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 9th. Bank of America cut shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.75.

Vishay Intertechnology Company Profile

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive components in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs) segment offers low- and medium-voltage TrenchFET MOSFETs, high-voltage planar MOSFETs, high voltage super junction MOSFETs, power integrated circuits, and integrated function power devices.

