United Services Automobile Association Sells 2,770 Shares of ScanSource, Inc. (SCSC)

United Services Automobile Association decreased its position in shares of ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,770 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association owned approximately 0.57% of ScanSource worth $5,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in ScanSource by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in ScanSource in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC acquired a new position in ScanSource in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. BBT Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ScanSource in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its position in ScanSource by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 7,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. 95.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SCSC traded up $0.63 on Thursday, reaching $38.48. 5,961 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,281. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $972.32 million, a PE ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 0.72. ScanSource, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.02 and a 52-week high of $44.30.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. ScanSource had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. Analysts expect that ScanSource, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ScanSource news, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 10,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.38, for a total transaction of $396,377.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,678 shares in the company, valued at $1,782,203.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SCSC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of ScanSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.

ScanSource Company Profile

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in North America, Latin America, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security (WW Barcode, Networking & Security); and Worldwide Communications & Services (WW Communications & Services).

