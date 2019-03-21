United Services Automobile Association Sells 617 Shares of Alkermes Plc (ALKS)

United Services Automobile Association reduced its stake in shares of Alkermes Plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 149,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 617 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Alkermes were worth $4,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alkermes by 155.3% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Alkermes by 123.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alkermes in the fourth quarter worth about $140,000. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in shares of Alkermes in the third quarter worth about $183,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alkermes in the third quarter worth about $212,000. 97.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Michael J. Landine sold 20,000 shares of Alkermes stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.07, for a total transaction of $641,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 205,122 shares in the company, valued at $6,578,262.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard F. Pops sold 50,000 shares of Alkermes stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.63, for a total transaction of $1,681,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 766,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,775,141.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 158,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,244,560 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.51% of the company’s stock.

ALKS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alkermes in a report on Thursday, January 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Alkermes from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alkermes currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.15.

Shares of ALKS stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $34.76. 1,450 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 812,885. Alkermes Plc has a 12-month low of $27.54 and a 12-month high of $61.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -493.71 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.89.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.39. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 12.73% and a negative return on equity of 0.49%. The firm had revenue of $316.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.71 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alkermes Plc will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company's marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; and AMPYRA (dalfampridine)/FAMPYRA (fampridine) to enhance walking in adults with multiple sclerosis (MS) who have walking disability.

