United Technologies Co. (UTX) VP Sells $178,951.60 in Stock

United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) VP Robert J. Bailey sold 1,418 shares of United Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.20, for a total transaction of $178,951.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Robert J. Bailey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 6th, Robert J. Bailey sold 862 shares of United Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total value of $104,914.02.

Shares of NYSE:UTX opened at $125.31 on Thursday. United Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $100.48 and a fifty-two week high of $144.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.20.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $18.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.87 billion. United Technologies had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 7.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Technologies Co. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.735 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 14th. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. United Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.63%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on UTX shares. ValuEngine raised United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 23rd. Wolfe Research set a $147.00 price target on United Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $148.00 price target on United Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. UBS Group raised United Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. Finally, Bank of America set a $180.00 price target on United Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.08.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UTX. Allen Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in United Technologies by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 8,821 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. raised its holdings in United Technologies by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 32,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,474,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in United Technologies by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 32,482 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,541,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the period. Whitener Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in United Technologies by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,216 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the period. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its holdings in United Technologies by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

About United Technologies

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

