Universal Health Realty Income Trust (UHT) Holdings Cut by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,813 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.10% of Universal Health Realty Income Trust worth $806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 521,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,820,000 after buying an additional 11,400 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,195,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 83,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,243,000 after buying an additional 9,648 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 3,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 73.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,433,000 after buying an additional 23,730 shares during the last quarter. 62.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Universal Health Realty Income Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE UHT opened at $72.87 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a 1 year low of $56.43 and a 1 year high of $76.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33 and a beta of 0.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Universal Health Realty Income Trust (UHT) Holdings Cut by Citigroup Inc.” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/21/universal-health-realty-income-trust-uht-holdings-cut-by-citigroup-inc.html.

About Universal Health Realty Income Trust

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human service related facilities including acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute care facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers. We have investments in sixty-nine properties located in twenty states.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Realty Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Realty Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.