Urban Edge Properties (UE) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Urban Edge Properties is a real estate investment trust that acquires, develops, owns, manages and improves shopping centers in and on the edge of urban communities. It operates within the United States. Urban Edge Properties is based in United States. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on UE. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Urban Edge Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th.

Shares of NYSE:UE traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.62. 1,268 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 698,843. Urban Edge Properties has a 52-week low of $16.13 and a 52-week high of $23.37. The company has a quick ratio of 5.80, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.27). Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 25.39% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $100.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.91 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven Roth sold 5,717,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total value of $108,512,152.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,327,326 shares in the company, valued at $25,192,647.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UE. BBR Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Urban Edge Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,444,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Urban Edge Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,185,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 19.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,810,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,165 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 2,970.9% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,121,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Urban Edge Properties by 6.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,190,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $357,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,318 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 88 properties totaling 16.3 million square feet of gross leasable area.

