US Capital Advisors Comments on Energy Transfer LP Unit’s Q1 2019 Earnings (ET)

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) – Research analysts at US Capital Advisors boosted their Q1 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a research report issued on Monday, March 18th. US Capital Advisors analyst B. Followill now forecasts that the pipeline company will earn $0.31 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.28. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Energy Transfer LP Unit’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.35 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $13.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.67 billion. Energy Transfer LP Unit had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 3.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ET. Citigroup initiated coverage on Energy Transfer LP Unit in a report on Thursday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a report on Thursday, December 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Energy Transfer LP Unit in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.75.

ET opened at $15.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.73. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a 1-year low of $11.68 and a 1-year high of $19.19.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 7th. Energy Transfer LP Unit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.09%.

In related news, CFO Thomas E. Long bought 24,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.05 per share, for a total transaction of $295,225.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Energy Transfer LP Unit

Energy Transfer LP provides diversified energy-related services in the United States. It owns and operates approximately 7,900 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and approximately 11,800 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. The company sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

