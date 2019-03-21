USD//Coin Price Down 0.7% This Week (USDC)

USD//Coin (CURRENCY:USDC) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. USD//Coin has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $1.48 million worth of USD//Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USD//Coin token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.02 or 0.00015715 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin and Poloniex. Over the last seven days, USD//Coin has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007752 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002678 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.56 or 0.00363273 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025227 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $65.68 or 0.01639193 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.02 or 0.00225173 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00004856 BTC.

USD//Coin Profile

USD//Coin’s launch date was May 17th, 2018. USD//Coin’s total supply is 89,966,828 tokens. USD//Coin’s official website is www.centre.io/usdc. USD//Coin’s official message board is medium.com/centre-blog.

USD//Coin Token Trading

USD//Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD//Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USD//Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USD//Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

