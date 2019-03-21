Vail Resorts, Inc. (MTN) EVP Sells $1,134,165.12 in Stock

Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) EVP David T. Shapiro sold 5,312 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.51, for a total value of $1,134,165.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $976,381.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NYSE:MTN opened at $210.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.41 and a beta of 0.65. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.60 and a 12-month high of $302.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The company reported $5.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.79 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $849.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $841.76 million. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 12.76%. Vail Resorts’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 27th will be issued a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 26th. This is a positive change from Vail Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.48%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MTN shares. Deutsche Bank set a $297.00 price objective on Vail Resorts and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 8th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Vail Resorts from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. ValuEngine cut Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vail Resorts presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.13.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 394,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,184,000 after purchasing an additional 24,849 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Vail Resorts during the 4th quarter worth about $72,303,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vail Resorts during the 4th quarter worth about $818,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 348.3% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 37,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,880,000 after buying an additional 29,035 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 11 mountain resorts, including Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, and Beaver Creek resorts in Colorado; Park City resort in Utah; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; Stowe Mountain resort in Vermont; and Perisher in Australia, as well as 3 urban ski areas, such as Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin, Afton Alps in Minnesota, and Mount Brighton in Michigan.

