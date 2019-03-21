Vail Resorts, Inc. (MTN) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 26th

Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 27th will be given a dividend of 1.76 per share on Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 26th. This is an increase from Vail Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47.

Vail Resorts has increased its dividend by an average of 33.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Vail Resorts has a dividend payout ratio of 88.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect Vail Resorts to earn $8.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $7.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 87.6%.

NYSE:MTN opened at $210.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.55. Vail Resorts has a 52 week low of $179.60 and a 52 week high of $302.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of 33.41 and a beta of 0.65.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 8th. The company reported $5.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.79 by $0.23. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The company had revenue of $849.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $841.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Vail Resorts will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MTN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vail Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $215.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $294.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $273.13.

In related news, EVP David T. Shapiro sold 5,312 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.51, for a total transaction of $1,134,165.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $976,381.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter A. Vaughn sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.47, for a total transaction of $216,470.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,372 shares in the company, valued at $1,812,286.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 11 mountain resorts, including Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, and Beaver Creek resorts in Colorado; Park City resort in Utah; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; Stowe Mountain resort in Vermont; and Perisher in Australia, as well as 3 urban ski areas, such as Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin, Afton Alps in Minnesota, and Mount Brighton in Michigan.

