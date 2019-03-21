Vale SA (VALE) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Vale SA (NYSE:VALE) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.80.

VALE has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Vale and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. HSBC cut shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Monday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Vale to $9.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Vale from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.40 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 7th.

VALE stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,694,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,255,248. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.65. Vale has a 12-month low of $10.89 and a 12-month high of $16.13.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VALE. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Vale by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,726 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vale by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 27,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vale by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.50% of the company’s stock.

About Vale

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Ferrous Minerals, Coal, and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and others ferrous products and services, as well as engages in the provision of related railroad, port, and terminal logistics services.

