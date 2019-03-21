Valero Energy Co. (VLO) Stake Decreased by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lowered its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 61,640 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 779 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $4,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Athena Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. lifted its position in Valero Energy by 876.2% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 410 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in Valero Energy by 126.0% during the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 452 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Bruderman Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 77.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Shares of Valero Energy stock opened at $86.44 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $68.81 and a twelve month high of $126.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.17.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $1.09. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 2.67%. The firm had revenue of $28.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.26 billion. Analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 13th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 12th. This is a positive change from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 48.85%.

In other Valero Energy news, Director Stephen M. Waters purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $84.97 per share, for a total transaction of $42,485.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Argus set a $110.00 price target on Valero Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Standpoint Research cut Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Macquarie raised Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $81.20 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 18th. Mizuho set a $110.00 price objective on Valero Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.32.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This report was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright law. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/21/valero-energy-co-vlo-stake-decreased-by-metropolitan-life-insurance-co-ny.html.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities. It produces conventional and premium gasolines, gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB), diesel fuels, low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels, CARB diesel, other distillates, jet fuels, asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products.

Featured Story: What is a Fiduciary?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.