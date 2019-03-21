ValuEngine Downgrades Bridgepoint Education (BPI) to Strong Sell

Bridgepoint Education (NYSE:BPI) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on BPI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bridgepoint Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bridgepoint Education in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Bridgepoint Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th.

Get Bridgepoint Education alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BPI opened at $6.26 on Tuesday. Bridgepoint Education has a 1 year low of $5.31 and a 1 year high of $13.63. The company has a market cap of $168.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Bridgepoint Education (NYSE:BPI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.11). Bridgepoint Education had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The business had revenue of $94.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.20 million. Analysts anticipate that Bridgepoint Education will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert D. Hartman sold 5,925 shares of Bridgepoint Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total transaction of $61,442.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 66,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $693,452.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PEAK6 Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Bridgepoint Education by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 13,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 3,428 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bridgepoint Education during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Bridgepoint Education during the third quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Ibex Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bridgepoint Education during the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in shares of Bridgepoint Education during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. 80.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bridgepoint Education Company Profile

Bridgepoint Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides postsecondary education services in the United States. Its academic institutions, Ashford University and University of the Rockies, offer associate's, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in the disciplines of business, education, psychology, social sciences, and health sciences.

Featured Story: What is Blockchain?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgepoint Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgepoint Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.