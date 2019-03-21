Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (VOE) is Derby & Company Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Derby & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,661 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,596 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up about 4.5% of Derby & Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Derby & Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $7,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. MRA Associates USA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 97.8% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $40,000.

Shares of VOE stock opened at $107.30 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $89.59 and a 52-week high of $116.27.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

