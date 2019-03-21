Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) Holdings Raised by Alexandria Capital LLC

Alexandria Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,701 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 124.8% during the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 91.7% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000.
Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $108.14 on Thursday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $91.62 and a 12-month high of $113.49.
Vanguard Value ETF Profile
Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.
Featured Story: Fiduciary
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.