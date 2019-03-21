Varonis Systems (VRNS) Price Target Raised to $70.00

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) had its price objective raised by DA Davidson to $70.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a $73.00 price objective (down previously from $81.00) on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $80.00 to $68.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Benchmark downgraded shares of Varonis Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of Varonis Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded shares of Varonis Systems from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $67.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRNS opened at $61.77 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -63.03 and a beta of 0.96. Varonis Systems has a fifty-two week low of $48.67 and a fifty-two week high of $83.10.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $87.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.33 million. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 10.57% and a negative return on equity of 24.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Varonis Systems will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Yakov Faitelson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.72, for a total value of $1,641,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRNS. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 69.0% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 13,989 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 5,710 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Varonis Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $440,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in Varonis Systems by 743.4% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 29,410 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 25,923 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Varonis Systems by 2.2% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 50,118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Varonis Systems by 126.4% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 123,567 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,014,000 after purchasing an additional 68,981 shares during the last quarter. 85.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data. Its software allows enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, and patient and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

