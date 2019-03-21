Veeva Systems Inc (VEEV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nineteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $117.13.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $108.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th.

In other news, CFO Timothy S. Cabral sold 48,765 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.91, for a total value of $5,554,821.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,628,359.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul J. Sekhri sold 601 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $51,085.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,440 shares in the company, valued at $1,397,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 146,896 shares of company stock worth $15,588,202 over the last three months. Insiders own 15.97% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEEV. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 63.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,926,515 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $529,357,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300,472 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 18.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,710,493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $839,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207,291 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $97,108,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 25.1% in the third quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 2,136,138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $232,561,000 after acquiring an additional 428,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 60.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,138,399 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,929,000 after acquiring an additional 427,677 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VEEV stock opened at $124.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.04 billion, a PE ratio of 100.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.72. Veeva Systems has a 12 month low of $68.11 and a 12 month high of $125.39.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The business had revenue of $232.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Veeva Systems will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry-specific, cloud-based software solutions for the life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

