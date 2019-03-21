Ventas, Inc. (VTR) Holdings Lifted by Suntrust Banks Inc.

Suntrust Banks Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,107 shares during the quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Ventas worth $10,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VTR. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Global Financial Private Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Ventas by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Global Financial Private Capital LLC now owns 162,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,508,000 after acquiring an additional 8,028 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas during the third quarter valued at about $2,142,000. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas during the third quarter valued at about $1,077,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ventas by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. 87.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Ventas news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 10,000 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total transaction of $650,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Debra A. Cafaro sold 68,084 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total transaction of $4,363,503.56. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 805,835 shares in the company, valued at $51,645,965.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 88,084 shares of company stock worth $5,646,704. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Ventas stock traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $63.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,982,394. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $22.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.32. Ventas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.55 and a twelve month high of $65.70.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $923.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $913.92 million. Ventas had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 3.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.7925 per share. This represents a $3.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 29th. Ventas’s payout ratio is 77.89%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Ventas from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 31st. KeyCorp set a $55.00 price target on Ventas and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on Ventas in a report on Monday, December 10th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.40.

Ventas Profile

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, health systems and skilled nursing facilities.

