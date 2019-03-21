Verastem (VSTM) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Verastem, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing drugs to improve outcomes for patients with cancer. Its programs target the focal adhesion kinase (FAK) and the phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K)/mTOR signaling pathways. Its lead FAK inhibitor is defactinib (VS-6063), an orally available candidate for combination therapy with immuno-oncology agents and other anti-cancer compounds. The company’s defactinib is in Phase 1b study for the treatment of pancreatic cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, mesothelioma, and pancreatic cancer. It also engages in developing duvelisib, an investigational oral therapy that targets the PI3K signaling pathway, as well as attacks malignant B-cells and T-cells and disrupt the tumor microenvironment to help thwart their growth and proliferation for patients with lymphatic cancers through the dual inhibition of PI3K delta and gamma. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on Verastem from $12.00 to $6.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Verastem from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. BidaskClub cut Verastem from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, December 21st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Verastem from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.97.

NASDAQ:VSTM opened at $3.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $251.88 million, a PE ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 3.04. The company has a quick ratio of 6.82, a current ratio of 6.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Verastem has a fifty-two week low of $2.61 and a fifty-two week high of $10.35.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.56 million. On average, research analysts expect that Verastem will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Verastem news, Director Timothy J. Barberich purchased 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.21 per share, with a total value of $105,930.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 168,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $539,280. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Verastem in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Verastem in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Verastem by 70.0% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Verastem in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Verastem in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. 59.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verastem Company Profile

Verastem, Inc, operating as Verastem Oncology, is a biopharmaceutical company focusing on developing and commercializing medicines to improve the survival and quality of life of cancer patients. It markets COPIKTRA (duvelisib), an oral inhibitor of phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K) and dual inhibitor of PI3K-delta and PI3K-gamma, which is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia/small lymphocytic lymphoma after at least two prior therapies and relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma (FL) after at least two prior systemic therapies.

