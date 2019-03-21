VERONA PHARMA P/S (VRNA) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VERONA PHARMA P/S (NASDAQ:VRNA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Verona Pharma plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It researches, discovers and develops therapeutic drugs to treat respiratory diseases primarily in the United Kingdom and North America. Verona Pharma plc is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on VRNA. ValuEngine upgraded VERONA PHARMA P/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Wedbush reiterated a buy rating on shares of VERONA PHARMA P/S in a report on Monday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.25.

Shares of VERONA PHARMA P/S stock opened at $6.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.01 and a beta of -1.22. VERONA PHARMA P/S has a 52 week low of $5.52 and a 52 week high of $25.55.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Foresite Capital Management IV LLC purchased a new position in shares of VERONA PHARMA P/S in the third quarter worth about $104,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VERONA PHARMA P/S during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Aisling Capital Management LP purchased a new position in VERONA PHARMA P/S in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,281,000. Institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

VERONA PHARMA P/S Company Profile

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics to treat respiratory diseases. The company's product candidate is RPL554, an inhaled dual inhibitor of the enzymes phosphodiesterase 3 and 4, which has completed Phase I and IIa clinical trials that acts as a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and cystic fibrosis.

