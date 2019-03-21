Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) Downgraded by Leerink Swann to Market Perform

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) was downgraded by research analysts at Leerink Swann from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a $185.40 price objective on the pharmaceutical company’s stock. Leerink Swann’s price target indicates a potential upside of 3.01% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $217.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 17th. Oppenheimer set a $200.00 target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. BidaskClub raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $206.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $179.98 on Tuesday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $144.07 and a 12-month high of $195.81. The company has a market capitalization of $47.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.65.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $870.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $818.29 million. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 24.15% and a net margin of 68.81%. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Michael Parini sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.90, for a total value of $705,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,276,208.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul M. Silva sold 3,007 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.62, for a total value of $573,194.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,312,213.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 214,999 shares of company stock valued at $39,289,000. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 16,530.8% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,610,881 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 4,583,156 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 94.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

