Viad Corp (VVI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) has received a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company.

Analysts have set a 12-month consensus target price of $70.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.76) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Viad an industry rank of 180 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Viad from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th.

Viad stock traded up $0.50 on Friday, reaching $54.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,537. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.18 and a beta of 0.76. Viad has a twelve month low of $46.17 and a twelve month high of $62.50.

Viad (NYSE:VVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $296.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.40 million. Viad had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 3.79%. Viad’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Viad will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Viad’s payout ratio is currently 17.09%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VVI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Viad by 0.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 270,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Viad by 10.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 30,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,974 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Viad by 3.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 627,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,192,000 after purchasing an additional 20,604 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Viad by 5.4% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 42,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in Viad by 5.6% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 20,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

Viad Company Profile

Viad Corp operates as an experiential services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and the United Arab Emirates. The company operates in two business groups, GES and Pursuit. It offers event planning and production, look and feel design, layout and floor plan designs, furnishings and carpet, show traffic analysis, marketing and strategy, electrical distribution, cleaning, plumbing, overhead and booth rigging, and material handling services; and signage products and common area structures.

