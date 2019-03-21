Vince (VNCE) and Capri (CPRI) Critical Review

Vince (NYSE:VNCE) and Capri (NYSE:CPRI) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

8.1% of Vince shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.4% of Capri shares are owned by institutional investors. 74.0% of Vince shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.0% of Capri shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Vince and Capri’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vince 26.04% -7.17% -2.12% Capri 11.19% 35.44% 16.62%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Vince and Capri’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vince $272.58 million 0.57 $58.59 million N/A N/A Capri $4.72 billion 1.45 $591.90 million $4.52 10.04

Capri has higher revenue and earnings than Vince.

Volatility and Risk

Vince has a beta of 1.94, indicating that its share price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Capri has a beta of 0.5, indicating that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Vince and Capri, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vince 0 0 0 0 N/A Capri 0 2 4 0 2.67

Capri has a consensus price target of $57.60, suggesting a potential upside of 26.87%. Given Capri’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Capri is more favorable than Vince.

Summary

Capri beats Vince on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Vince Company Profile

Vince Holding Corp. designs, merchandises, and sells luxury apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Direct-To-Consumer. It offers a range of women's products, such as cashmere sweaters, silk blouses, leather and suede leggings and jackets, dresses, skirts, denims, pants, T-shirts, handbags, footwear, and outerwear; and men's products comprising T-shirts, knit and woven tops, sweaters, denim, pants, blazers, footwear, and outerwear under the Vince brand. The company sells its products directly to consumers through its branded specialty retail stores and outlet stores, as well as through its vince.com e-commerce platform; and to wholesale department stores and specialty stores. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 55 stores, including 41 company-operated full-price retail stores and 14 company-operated outlets. The company was formerly known as Apparel Holding Corp. and changed its name to Vince Holding Corp. in November 2013. Vince Holding Corp. was founded in 2002 and is based in New York, New York.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Limited design, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel and accessories. It operates in four segments: MK Retail, MK Wholesale, MK Licensing, and Jimmy Choo. The MK Retail segment sells women's apparel; handbags and small leather goods; men's apparel; footwear; and licensed products comprising watches, jewelry, fragrances, and beauty and eyewear. It operates collection stores and lifestyle stores, including concessions and outlets. As of March 31, 2018, this segment operated 379 Michael Kors retail stores, including concessions in the United States and Canada, and Latin America; and 450 international retail stores, including concessions in Europe and Asia, as well as e-commerce sites in North America, Canada, Europe, China, Japan, and South Korea. The MK Wholesale segment sells handbags and small leather goods; footwear; and women's and men's apparel to department stores and specialty shops in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The MK Licensing segment licenses its trademarks to third parties to operate retail stores and/or sell the its products in Brazil, the Middle East, South Africa, Eastern Europe, Asia, and Australia. The Jimmy Choo segment sells luxury footwear, handbags, and small leather goods through directly operated Jimmy Choo stores in North America; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia, as well as through Jimmy Choo e-commerce sites. It is also involved in the wholesale distribution activities worldwide; and licensing agreements related to the manufacture and sale of fragrance, sunglasses, and eyewear. As of March 31, 2018, this segment operated 629 wholesale doors. The company sells its products under the names of MICHAEL KORS, MICHAEL MICHAEL KORS, JIMMY CHOO, and other trademarks and logos. The company was formerly known as Michael Kors Holdings Limited and changed its name to Capri Holdings Limited in December 2018. Capri Holdings Limited was founded in 1981 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

