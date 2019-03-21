Virtus Cumberland Municipal Bond ETF (CUMB) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.34 Per Share

Virtus Cumberland Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CUMB) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.3378 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. This is an increase from Virtus Cumberland Municipal Bond ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

Shares of CUMB remained flat at $$24.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 688 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,763. Virtus Cumberland Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $24.08 and a 1 year high of $25.20.

