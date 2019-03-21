Visionstate (VIS) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.02

Visionstate Corp (CVE:VIS) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 50000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 million and a P/E ratio of -3.33.

About Visionstate (CVE:VIS)

Visionstate Corp., through its subsidiary, Visionstate Inc, operates as a software development company in North America. It specializes in applications for the Internet of Things (IoT) and analytics. Its principal product is Washroom Notification and Digital Aid (WANDA), a touch-screen solution that collects information on cleaning activities, monitors supply inventories, optimizes workforces, enhances employee accountability, and provides detailed analytics.

