Vocera Communications Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (VCRA)

Vocera Communications Inc (NYSE:VCRA) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 974 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,234% compared to the typical daily volume of 73 call options.

In other Vocera Communications news, EVP Paul T. Johnson sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $492,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Douglas Alan Carlen sold 1,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total transaction of $60,316.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 116,110 shares of company stock worth $4,216,886 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. increased its stake in Vocera Communications by 116.4% during the 4th quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 1,190 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in Vocera Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Vocera Communications by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,348 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications in the fourth quarter worth $223,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications in the fourth quarter worth $278,000.

A number of brokerages have commented on VCRA. Citigroup downgraded shares of Vocera Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Vocera Communications in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Vocera Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Vocera Communications in a research report on Friday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vocera Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.44.

NYSE:VCRA opened at $34.33 on Thursday. Vocera Communications has a 52 week low of $22.43 and a 52 week high of $42.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 4.42. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -201.94 and a beta of 0.26.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18. Vocera Communications had a negative net margin of 5.39% and a negative return on equity of 3.26%. The company had revenue of $48.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. Vocera Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vocera Communications will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vocera Communications

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, energy, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution could be integrated with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

