Voleon Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 252,000 Charles Schwab Co. (SCHW)

Voleon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 252,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,466,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHW. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 89.3% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 28,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 13,238 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 106.0% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 14,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 7,390 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 33,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after buying an additional 7,118 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,193,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $402,728,000 after buying an additional 218,464 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,675,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $623,016,000 after buying an additional 108,436 shares during the period. 79.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger acquired 93,090 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.09 per share, for a total transaction of $3,638,888.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 335,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,098,785.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Walter W. Bettinger acquired 124,669 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.81 per share, with a total value of $4,838,403.89. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 335,093 shares in the company, valued at $13,004,959.33. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 356,416 shares of company stock valued at $16,652,483. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

SCHW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 26th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Friday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Charles Schwab from $53.00 to $44.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.15.

Shares of SCHW traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $44.23. The stock had a trading volume of 2,425,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,664,331. The firm has a market cap of $59.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.83 and a fifty-two week high of $60.22.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 34.61%. The business’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 14th were given a $0.17 dividend. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.76%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

