Volkswagen (VOW3) Given a €200.00 Price Target at Societe Generale

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) has been given a €200.00 ($232.56) price objective by analysts at Societe Generale in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Societe Generale’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 39.63% from the stock’s current price.

VOW3 has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank set a €210.00 ($244.19) price target on Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €180.00 ($209.30) price target on Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €210.00 ($244.19) price target on Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €160.00 ($186.05) target price on Volkswagen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Volkswagen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €188.65 ($219.36).

Get Volkswagen alerts:

ETR VOW3 traded down €0.68 ($0.79) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting €143.24 ($166.56). The company had a trading volume of 481,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,610,000. Volkswagen has a 52 week low of €131.44 ($152.84) and a 52 week high of €179.60 ($208.84). The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.67. The company has a market cap of $29.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.07.

About Volkswagen

Volkswagen AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment develops vehicles and engines; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

Further Reading: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Volkswagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volkswagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.