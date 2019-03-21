Voloridge Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 137,563 GrubHub Inc (GRUB)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 137,563 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,566,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned 0.15% of GrubHub as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in GrubHub by 353.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 321,334 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $24,682,000 after buying an additional 250,434 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in GrubHub by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 577,201 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,336,000 after buying an additional 47,647 shares during the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in GrubHub during the 4th quarter valued at $390,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in GrubHub by 81.8% during the 4th quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 11,539 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 5,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, L & S Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in GrubHub during the 4th quarter valued at $234,000.

Shares of NYSE GRUB traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $69.43. 27,767 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,302,497. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 56.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.26. GrubHub Inc has a twelve month low of $66.62 and a twelve month high of $149.35.

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The information services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $287.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.43 million. GrubHub had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 7.79%. The business’s revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that GrubHub Inc will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other GrubHub news, CTO Maria Belousova sold 819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.49, for a total transaction of $66,740.31. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,836.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 7,050 shares of company stock worth $550,668 in the last ninety days. 1.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GRUB shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of GrubHub in a report on Thursday, November 29th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on GrubHub from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp started coverage on GrubHub in a report on Thursday, December 20th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GrubHub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded GrubHub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. GrubHub has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.82.

GrubHub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 80,000 local restaurants with diners in approximately 1,600 cities. It offers Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 mobile applications and mobile Websites for iPhone, Android, iPad, Apple Watch, and Apple TV devices; and operates Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, and eat24.com.

