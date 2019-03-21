Voloridge Investment Management LLC Invests $19.47 Million in Roku Inc (ROKU) Stock

Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 635,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,471,000. Roku makes up about 0.9% of Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned 0.58% of Roku at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in Roku in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Roku in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Roku in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Roku during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Chas Smith sold 16,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total transaction of $493,323.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.82, for a total value of $745,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 445,639 shares of company stock worth $23,706,555. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ROKU shares. BidaskClub cut Roku from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 30th. DA Davidson raised Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target (down previously from $85.00) on shares of Roku in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Roku in a report on Monday, December 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Roku from $81.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.07.

Shares of ROKU traded up $1.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $66.58. 63,127 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,024,915. Roku Inc has a 12 month low of $26.30 and a 12 month high of $77.57. The stock has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of -828.62 and a beta of 3.90.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Roku had a negative return on equity of 4.06% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The firm had revenue of $275.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.57 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Roku Inc will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Roku

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Player and Platform. Its platform allows users to search, discover, and access approximately 500,000 movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2017, the company had 19.3 million active accounts.

