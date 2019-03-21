Voloridge Investment Management LLC Trims Position in Tiffany & Co. (TIF)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) by 57.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 111,734 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 148,516 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Tiffany & Co. were worth $8,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $462,000. Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $305,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 700.7% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 154,985 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,477,000 after buying an additional 135,630 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 98.1% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 45,055 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,627,000 after buying an additional 22,316 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,586,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Tiffany & Co. alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on TIF. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Loop Capital set a $110.00 target price on shares of Tiffany & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tiffany & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Tiffany & Co. from $126.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tiffany & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.09.

TIF traded up $2.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $99.40. 54,227 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,458,956. The stock has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 5.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Tiffany & Co. has a one year low of $73.04 and a one year high of $141.64.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 19th. Tiffany & Co.’s payout ratio is 53.27%.

In other news, insider Philippe Galtie sold 1,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.23, for a total transaction of $111,434.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $530,262.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Andrew W. Hart sold 7,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.39, for a total transaction of $649,132.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,662,507.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/21/voloridge-investment-management-llc-trims-position-in-tiffany-co-tif.html.

Tiffany & Co. Profile

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells timepieces, leather goods, sterling silver goods, china, crystal, stationery, eyewear, fragrances, and other accessories; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

Featured Story: What is the quiet period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF).

Receive News & Ratings for Tiffany & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tiffany & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.