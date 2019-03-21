Voya Financial Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (VOYA)

Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 1,085 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,679% compared to the average volume of 61 put options.

Voya Financial stock opened at $50.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.46. Voya Financial has a fifty-two week low of $36.66 and a fifty-two week high of $55.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.10. Voya Financial had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 8.04%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. Research analysts expect that Voya Financial will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 27th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.08%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.99%.

In other Voya Financial news, insider Chetlur S. Ragavan sold 1,853 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total value of $92,612.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,871,850.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph V. Tripodi purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.45 per share, for a total transaction of $74,175.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,075. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,911 shares of company stock worth $1,175,087 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOYA. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Voya Financial by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,491,333 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $59,819,000 after purchasing an additional 5,846 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Voya Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,212,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Voya Financial by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 214,017 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,591,000 after purchasing an additional 63,625 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Voya Financial by 114.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 907,452 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,425,000 after purchasing an additional 484,977 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Voya Financial by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 30,183 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Voya Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Voya Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Voya Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.78.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and insurance company in the United States. It operates through Retirement, Investment Management, Individual Life, and Employee Benefits segments. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual account rollover plans and other retail financial products, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

