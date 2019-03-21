Vulcan Minerals Inc. (CVE:VUL) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The company has a market cap of $2.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.54.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Vulcan Minerals (VUL) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.03” was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/21/vulcan-minerals-vul-reaches-new-52-week-low-at-0-03.html.

Vulcan Minerals Company Profile (CVE:VUL)

Vulcan Minerals Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of minerals, and petroleum and natural gas properties in Newfoundland and Labrador. It explores for nickel-copper-platinum, salt/potash, and gold deposits. The company holds interest in Colchester copper gold project located in north-central Newfoundland; Lizard Pond gold property situated in central Newfoundland; and 100% interest in TL Nickel-Copper-Platinum group element property located in northwest of the Voisey's Bay nickel-copper-cobalt mine.

Recommended Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.