Wacker Chemie (WCH) Given a €80.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) has been given a €80.00 ($93.02) price target by equities research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential downside of 5.08% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Baader Bank set a €116.00 ($134.88) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a €110.00 ($127.91) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a €83.00 ($96.51) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Independent Research set a €74.00 ($86.05) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €78.00 ($90.70) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €103.19 ($119.99).

WCH opened at €84.28 ($98.00) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.42. Wacker Chemie has a fifty-two week low of €70.08 ($81.49) and a fifty-two week high of €157.05 ($182.62). The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.43.

Wacker Chemie Company Profile

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, silicones, silicone fluids, emulsions, elastomers, sealants and resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, paint and coating, chemical, cosmetic, textile and leather, paper and film coating, fabric coating, electrical and electronic engineering, insulation technology, mechanical engineering and metal processing, medical technology, automotive, communications technology, office equipment, household appliance, plastics and rubber processing, and mold making applications.

